“The Biztape” Added to Nashville Podcast Network

Premiere Networks and Country Host Bobby Bones have added “The Biztape” with Colin McKay and Joe Wasilewski to Bones’ Nashville Podcast Network.

“The Biztape,” formerly known as “That’s Showbiz Baby,” is a weekly podcast covering all things music business and media. Hosts Colin McKay and Joe Wasilewski are music industry professionals who provide insight into the business and technical side of these closed-curtain industries. No topic is off limits as they share their expertise, personal experiences and conversations with other insiders.