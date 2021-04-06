Aubrey Samson Joins WYLL

Aubrey Sampson will join Chicago’s AM 1160 (WYLL) Hope For Your Life. She will join Brian From on The Common Good afternoon program.

“To have such a gifted communicator like Aubrey join ‘The Common Good’ is an incredible score for AM 1160,” said Jeff Reisman, Regional VP/GM. “She brings a fresh perspective and an important voice to many of the issues that are close to the hearts of our listeners. Both Aubrey and Brian have deep ties to the community through their churches, and we look forward to hearing the connection they’ll make with our audience.”

Sampson takes over for Ian Simkins who left the program to pastor a church in Nashville. WYLL is a Christian Talk station owned by Salem Communications.

“I’m thrilled to join AM 1160 because of their long-standing commitment to creative communication and being a light for Christ in the media world of Chicago,” said Sampson. “I’m even more excited to step into the ‘house’ that Brian From and Ian Simkins worked hard to build over the past two years.”