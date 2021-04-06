Clark Howard Launching New Podcast

Clark Howard and his team have announced the launch of a new podcast with financial radio host and best-selling author Wes Moss. The new show, Retire Sooner with Wes Moss, is now available on Clark.com, WesMoss.com, and all podcast platforms.

Clark Howard said “The financial space is very crowded with personalities claiming to offer objective advice. I’ve known Wes Moss for well over a decade, and I’ve come to rely on him as a trusted, even-handed resource for my audience. This new podcast will provide a straight-forward look at what it takes to retire in America today.”

Of the new project with Clark Howard and his team, Moss said, “I’ve learned a tremendous amount from Clark Howard over the years. I continue to be impressed and influenced by his impact on the smart spending and personal finances of people throughout the country. I’m extremely excited to work with the Clark Howard team and to serve the audience with high-quality financial advice and lifestyle-related content that meets with Clark’s impeccable standards.”

New episodes will be published biweekly.