Hogle Promoted in Hawaii

iHeartMedia has promoted Scott Hogle as its new Market President for Honolulu where the company has an8-station cluster. Hogle started his 30 year radio career at WXRI-FM in Norfolk. He most recently served as SVP of Sales for iHeart Honolulu.

Hogle will report to Tony Coles, Division President for iHeartMedia Markets Group, who said “Scott has been an integral part of our success in Honolulu for over 23 years and his natural gift to connect and lead, his deep roots in the community, and relationships with our clients will enable Scott to build upon the incredible track record of our stations.”

Hogle is also the Best‐Selling author of PERSUADE, The 7 Empowering Laws of the SalesMaker, and has for over 10 years been a motivational teacher on the subjects of sales and leadership, both domestically and internationally.

“It’s a great honor to lead the A‐Team for iHeartMedia in Honolulu,” said Hogle. “Nothing is more rewarding than living in paradise and leading for a company like iHeart that embraces our local culture, community, and customers. It’s empowering for us as a team to work for the leader in the media marketplace and love what you do at the same time.”