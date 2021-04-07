iHeart Top Podcaster in March

Radio Ink
That’s according to Podtrac which credits iHeartRadio’s 560 shows with 257.4 million global downloads and streams during the month of March. NPR, with 47 shows, was second on the Podtrac chart with 186.9 million downloads and streams. Here are the Podtrac top ten for the month.

