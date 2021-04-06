Clinton Clan Lands Another Podcast

Former first daughter, Chelsea Clinton has joined mom and dad on the iHeartPodcast Network. In Fact with Chelsea Clinton launches April 13.

“With more attention than ever being paid to public health, we have an opportunity to expand awareness beyond COVID-19 to other real and pervasive issues that impact us all,” said Clinton. “On this podcast, I’m looking forward to bringing conversations with some of the smartest and most interesting people I know to a new audience. From stigma to choice to the environment, my hope is that listeners will walk away from each episode informed, entertained, inspired, and with a better understanding of why public health matters — certainly in this moment and always.”

“Chelsea has devoted her career to advancing important discussions around public health, and we’re honored to partner with her on a podcast that will further that important work,” said Conal Byrne, CEO, iHeartMedia Digital Audio Group. “Her passion for fostering awareness and understanding around these topics makes her a natural arbiter for these conversations.”

The show will join the iHeartPodcast Network, which includes You and Me Both with Hillary Clinton and Why Am I Telling You This? with Bill Clinton.