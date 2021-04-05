Townsquare Adds SVP/General Counsel

Allison Zolot has joined Townsquare Media as Senior Vice President and General Counsel. She joins the Company from Mayer Brown, LLP where she served as a Senior Associate representing financial institutions, major corporations, and individuals in high profile litigation and regulatory matters.

“We are thrilled to have such a talented lawyer join our Company. Allison is a strong and effective leader who will make a great addition to our senior management team. I look forward to working with Allison as we continue to drive long-term growth and shareholder value through the execution of our ‘Local First’ strategy,” said Bill Wilson, CEO.

“I am proud to join the Townsquare family and humbled by the opportunity to work with Bill and the Company’s senior management team. I am eager to bring my experience and perspective, and I look forward to contributing to Townsquare’s continued success,” said Zolot.