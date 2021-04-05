MeatEater Meets iHeartMedia

Outdoors lifestyle brand MeatEater, Inc. and iHeartMedia, have entered a major production and distribution partnership. All existing and upcoming MeatEater podcasts will be distributed by the iHeartPodcast Network and the partners will also collaborate to create new co-produced podcasts in the outdoor, conservation and wild foods space.

The programs include: The MeatEater Podcast with Steven Rinella, Wired to Hunt with Mark Kenyon, Cal’s Week in Review with Ryan Callaghan, Cutting the Distance with Remi Warren, The Hunting Collective with Ben O’Brien, and Bent with Joe Cermele and Miles Nolte.

“Steve and the MeatEater team have done an amazing job elevating what was previously a niche category into mainstream listening,” said Will Pearson, COO of the iHeartPodcast Network. “Fans are really embracing the outdoor lifestyle more than ever and it’s remarkable how fascinating and entertaining MeatEater has made these topics – there’s just nothing like it in the space.”

“I frequently hear from people who are discovering the majesty of the American outdoors for the first time in their lives because of what we do,” said Dan Chumbler, CEO, MeatEater.“Helping people enrich their lives with nature is why we get up in the morning, and it’s why iHeartMedia is the perfect partner for us.”