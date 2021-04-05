Prager Added To WHCU

WHCU 870 AM /97.7 FM, Ithaca, NY has added Dennis Pager to the weekday line-up. The show will be heard Noon-to-3 PM.

“We polled our listeners on a Rush Limbaugh replacement show over the past month, and Prager was their top choice. While they know that Rush’s show was great, they also understand that radio is best as a live, topical medium and that running repeats of Rush segments was not what they ultimately wanted to listen to,” said Joe Salzone, ND.

“Dennis will be a good fit for WHCU. He is intelligent, educated, and will bring those assets to the regional airwaves,” said Chris Allinger, OM. “Replacing a legend like Rush is not easy, but Dennis has been successfully doing his nationally syndicated weekday show in the exact same time period for over 20 years, so his track record is already proven.”

The Dennis Prager Show has been nationally syndicated since 1999. Prager’s show is currently heard on over 300 radio stations.