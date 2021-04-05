Cumulus Market Manager Dies Suddenly

Cumulus Washington, DC Market Manager Ken Roberts died suddenly this past Saturday night at the age of 65. Roberts is survived by his wife Sandy and three children. Roberts was promoted to Market Manager in November of 2020.

Cumulus Media EVP of Operations Dave Milner issued the following statement. “The Cumulus family is sad to confirm the news that Cumulus Washington, DC, VP/Market Manager Ken Roberts has died. This is such tragic news and our thoughts and prayers go out to his family. Ken was a passionate and smart professional, who cared greatly for the team in D.C. He has been a friend and coach to so many in radio and we’re all better because of our time with Ken. We send our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to Ken’s family, and are grateful for the time we had with him.”