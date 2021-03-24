New Disney Channel On SiriusXM

SiriusXM’s Disney Hits channel will feature all-time favorite Disney music from movies, television shows and more, all on one channel. The channel debuts March 25.

Hollywood Records’ artist and Descendant‘s star, Sofia Carson will be the channel’s first celebrity guest host taking over with a special Be Our Guest 4 The Day hour. Carson will be playing and talking through her top 4 favorite Disney songs as well as her new single.

Disney Hits will also present a new featured hour premiere every Monday at Noon. The first musical Disney-themed hour, airing Monday, March 29 will be Disney Princesses.