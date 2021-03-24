DC Home Of Orioles Baseball

ESPN 630 AM (WSBN-AM) is the Washington, D. C. affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles. The multiyear agreement keeps the MLB team on the capital airwaves, also the home of The Washington Football team and University of Virginia sports.

“We are thrilled to be associated with the Baltimore Orioles,” said Ken Roberts, SVP/MM, Cumulus Washington, D.C. “From their classic venue Oriole Park at Camden Yards to their Hall of Fame heritage, the Orioles have a rich history with the League and with the City of Baltimore.”

“The Orioles are excited to enter into this new partnership and to continue delivering Orioles baseball to our many fans in the Washington, D.C. metro area,” said Greg Bader, SVP, Orioles. “D.C. area residents can enjoy a full season of on-field action, as well as engaging pre- and post-game programming, through The Sports Capitol and the Orioles Radio Network’s coverage all year long.”