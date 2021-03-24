iHeartMedia Promotes Jeanna Berge

Jeanna Berge has been named Market President for the Eau Claire, Wisconsin and Rochester, Minnesota markets. She takes over April 1 for Rick Hencley who is retiring after 27 years of iHeartMedia.

“Jeanna Berge will do a tremendous job leading these high-quality markets to their maximum potential,” said Hencley. “She has excelled at every leadership position, and her passion for our media industry makes her the perfect candidate at the right time to lead these top markets.”

Berge joined iHeartMedia Eau Claire in 2011 as an Account Executive and rose to Senior Vice President of Sales in 2018, where she currently oversees the Eau Claire sales team. She will retain her role as Senior Vice President of Sales for the Eau Claire market.

“I am extremely grateful for this opportunity and I am beyond ecstatic to lead and learn from these incredible, dedicated, multi-talented teams in the Eau Claire and Rochester markets,” said Berge. “Rick has been an inspiring leader throughout my career at iHeartMedia and I’m honored to have had him as my mentor.”