Nomination Deadline Country Radio HoF

The nomination deadline for the Country Radio Hall of Fame Class of 2021 is quickly approaching. The deadline is March 31.

“We’re chomping at the bit to find the next class of professionals for the Country Radio Hall of Fame for 2021,” said Joel Raab, Co-Chair CRB’s Country Radio Hall of Fame Committee

The 2021 Hall of Fame inductees will be recognized during the annual Country Radio Hall of Fame Dinner and Awards Ceremony, to be held Wednesday, October 13 in Nashville. The Country Radio Hall of Fame was founded in 1974 to recognize outstanding individuals working in the broadcasting industry who are promoting the Country radio format.

The Country Radio Hall of Fame is dedicated to the recognition of individuals who have made significant contributions to the radio industry over a 20-year period, 15 of which must be in the Country format. Nominations can be submitted Here.