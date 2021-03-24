Will Packer Working With iHeart

Will Packer Media and iHeartMedia will develop a slate of original podcasts. The agreement will bring of original scripted and unscripted podcasts to the iHeartPodcast Network.

“Will Packer is one of the most groundbreaking storytellers working today and he and his team are exactly the kind of innovative partners we love to support long-term in the podcast medium,” said Conal Byrne, President, iHeartPodcast Network. “He has such an incredible track record across film, television and digital media – and we cannot wait to see what sort of stories he creates.”

The new partnership builds on the success of the true crime podcast Fight Night, which launched on the iHeartMedia platform in October 2020. The program examined one of Atlanta’s most infamous armed robberies from the night of Muhammad Ali’s historic 1970 return to boxing.

“We are excited to partner with iHeartMedia to provide innovative and entertaining content to the fast-growing podcast space,” said Alix Baudin, President, Will Packer Media. “Bringing captivating audio stories to diverse audiences allows us to expand our focus across different media platforms.”