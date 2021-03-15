Nikki Glaser Joins BMP

The Nikki Glaser Podcast will be a daily talk show style program. It is being produced by Will Ferrell’s and iHeartMedia’s Big Money Players Network.

“It was important for me to do a daily show because I want to engage with listeners and give them something to look forward to as often as possible,” said Glaser. “As a podcast listener, frequency is something I crave, as well as silliness, real friendships, honest conversations and a fast-paced format. The podcast is going to be all of these and if it’s not, you’ll get your money back – which is no money because this podcast is free.”

Glaser is a stand-up comedian, actress, radio host and television host. The program will be available daily, Monday – Thursday starting March 22.