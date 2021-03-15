Colón To Host Food Podcast

WUSF Public Media has announced that Dalia Colón will now be the full-time host of the culinary podcast The Zest, which focuses on the unique culture of Florida food, chefs, agriculture, recipes, restaurants and more.

The Zest is in its third season. Previously, Colón has served as producer and occasional host of the podcast. Colón has covered health and features topics for WUSF’s newsroom and previously wrote for The Tampa Bay Times and Cleveland Magazine.

“I’m drawn to food because everyone has stories about food,” Colón said. “Food affects all of us, and it’s fascinating what people eat, but also why, and in season three we are focusing much more on that.”