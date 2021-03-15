Cox Fills Two Noon to 3PM Slots

Cox Media Group has announced who will take over the Noon to 3pm slot previously occupied by the late Rush Limbaugh on WSB in Atlanta and WOKV in Jacksonville.

Recordings of previous Limbaugh shows have been airing around the country as stations decide how to fill that time period. The CMG changes begin March 22.

At 95.5 WSB, Erick Erickson will take over the time slot at WSB. Erickson said, “I would never have gotten into radio without encouragement from Rush Limbaugh who has been gracious over the years with a lot of great advice and guidance. It was an honor to fill in for him on his show, and it is overwhelming and humbling to move into the slot Rush occupied with such distinction for so long. I appreciate and intend to live up to the responsibility that comes with this time slot.”

At WOKV in Jacksonville, Mark Kaye will have his show extended from noon to 3 p.m. Kaye has hosted his own morning show in Jacksonville for over a decade.

Kaye said, “As a life-long fan of Rush Limbaugh, I am still adjusting to a world without his voice. Producing a daily show in ‘Rush’s timeslot’ is a daunting task for any broadcaster, but I am grateful to the leadership team at CMG and 104.5 WOKV for placing their trust in me. With the audience’s help I promise to do my best to keep Rush’s spirit, energy, and unique brand of conservative entertainment alive. This is an incredibly bittersweet opportunity.”