Mitchell Retiring After 51 Years

KCCL-FM Sacramento morning host Joey Mitchell is retiring. Mitchell started his career in 1969 in Southern California and has been on the air in Sacramento since 1975 – the last 14 years on K-Hits. Mitchell is here with California Assemblyman Jim Cooper presenting a resolution during Joey’s 50th Anniversary.

Mitchell said after 51 years he’s ready to sleep in. “Radio is something I dreamt of doing since I was six years old, so the past half a century on the air has been a huge blessing. However, now it’s time to take my headsets off and spend time with my family, and travel while scratching off bucket list items while I’m still healthy enough to enjoy them. What a ride it’s been!!!”

“Working with Joey has been a blast!” KCCL Operations Manager and Program Director Rico Garcia said. “He will be greatly missed by the K-Hits team and listeners, and we are all honored to have worked with him. Joey has earned this exciting achievement, and we’re happy to see him already making fun plans for retirement.”

Mitchell has many accomplishments he’s earned during his career including being a three-time nominee for Billboard’s DJ of the Year of which he won once. He helped raise millions of dollars for dozens of charities over the years, and he’s also been honored on two separate occasions by the California State Legislature via an Assembly Resolution for service to his community.

Mitchell ‘s final broadcast will be Friday, March 26th. Reach out to Mitchell to congratulate him on his long and successful radio career at 916-587-1015 or email [email protected]