Kirby Joins Broadcasters Foundation

Kathleen A. Kirby is the new Secretary and General Counsel to the Broadcasters Foundation of America. Kirby takes over from Richard Bodorff, who will remain on the Board of Directors.

“Kathy’s advice will guide us on the many legal and regulatory issues,” said Scott Herman, Chairman. “We’re grateful she will join us in her new capacity as the Board continues to put our time and energy into raising money to help our colleagues in need. I also want to thank Dick for his many years of service as Secretary and General Counsel. We’re delighted that he will remain on the Board.”

“I’ve been a supporter of the Broadcasters Foundation, and I look forward to giving back even more by donating my time and energy to continuing the crucial mission of providing aid to those in our industry who need it most,” said Kirby.

She is a Partner with Wiley Rein LLP Washington, DC and Co-Chair of the firm’s Telecom, Media & Technology group.