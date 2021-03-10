SF Giants Stay With KNBR

The San Francisco Giants and KNBR have inked a multi-year extension that will keep the MLB team on the airwaves through 2025. The Giants/KNBR partnership is more than 40 years old.

“We’re elated that Giants baseball and KNBR will continue to be the Bay Area’s favorite summer soundtrack for years to come,” said Doug Harvill, VP/MM. “Between KNBR’s powerful AM/FM signals and our streaming platforms, we look forward to providing fans with multiple options to enjoy every Giants game.”

“We are excited that KNBR will continue to deliver Giants baseball on the radio to Giants fans everywhere,” said Giants President/CEO Larry Baer. “Led by the best broadcast team in all of Major League Baseball in Jon Miller, Duane Kuiper, Mike Krukow and Dave Flemming, we are thrilled that our partnership will continue to deliver top caliber play‐by‐play broadcasts, the pre‐game “Kruk & Kuip Show,” the “Post Game Wrap” and the off-season’s “Hot Stove League” through at least 2025.”