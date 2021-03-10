How Food Helps Communities

Entercom Sacramento has launched the Raising Kale podcast; an educational call to action with food. The program is in partnership with the Food Literacy Center.

Hosted by Amber Stott, Founder/CEO, Food Literacy Center; the podcast will welcome guests to explain the impact food has on various aspects of people’s lives and offer ways listeners can help in their local community.

“This podcast proves that people can use food to make the world a better place,” said Stacey Kauffman, SVP/MM. “Sacramento is America’s Farm to Fork capital, so we see the intersects and impact first-hand that food has on our health, economy, environment and community.”

“This podcast represents a long-time goal of mine for the nonprofit: to provide wider education to the public outside the walls of our elementary schools,” said Stott. “I get to speak to my peers in food thought leadership across the nation and share their powerful stories. These Kale Raisers are improving school lunch, building local food economies in Haiti, and ending hunger through culinary education in San Diego.”