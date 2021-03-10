Jonah Griss-Bush Joins WNSH

Jonah Griss-Bush has joined the morning show at New York’s Country 94.7 (WNSH-FM). He will team up with Kelly Ford for Kelly Ford in the Morning.

“We’re excited about adding Jonah’s fun personality to our popular morning show program,” said John Foxx, Brand Manager. “His experience entertaining audiences as they get ready for their days ahead will set him up for success in his new role, and we look forward to him and Kelly delivering must-listen content to our listeners together.”

“I’m excited to join the Entercom family and honored to be alongside Kelly Ford in my favorite city in the world,” said Griss-Bush. “I grew up listening to New York City radio, so to be on these airwaves is a dream come true.”