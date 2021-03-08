New PD Atlanta’s Hot 107.9

Devin Steel is the new PD at Hot 107.9 (WHTA-FM). Steel joins Radio One Atlanta from iHeartMedia Media Memphis where he was SVP Programming.

“Devin’s reputation in the industry for being a smart, aggressive programmer made him our #1 choice out of a very talented pool of candidates,” said Derek Harper We look forward to shaking up the market and delivering the best entertainment experience for fans of HOT 107.9.”

“I’m honored to lead an incredibly talented team at WHTA, HOT 107.9 and help build on the iconic 25 year history of success,” said Steel. “Atlanta is the epicenter for culture and I’m excited to jump in and get to work.”