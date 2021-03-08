Father/Daughter Team On Podcast

No Kidding? Me Too! teams actor Joe Pantoliano with daughter Daniella Pantoliano. The pair examines the ups and downs of mental illness with familiar names in the entertainment industry and mental health care professionals.

“We wouldn’t have any creative art form if we were all emotionally stable, and we want to empower those of us endowed with the gifts of creative madness,” said Joe Pantoliano. “Join Dani and I as we educate souls everywhere to stomp the stigma by shedding light into the dark corners of Emotional Dis-Ease.”

JerseyJoe Inc., KMG Utopia Studios, and Mark Krantz Productions are partners in the podcast that premiers March 9.