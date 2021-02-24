Premiere Hosts Headed To Florida

Premiere Networks-syndicated personalities Buck Sexton and Ben Ferguson will broadcast live from the conservative CPAC conference in Orlando where former President Trump will be a speaker. The event takes place Thursday and Friday.

Additionally, Ferguson will emcee a speaker series entitled, “The Left’s Assault on a Free People: How Government, Big Tech and Media are Colluding to Deprive Us of Our Humanity” on February 26 at 1:40 p.m., which will be followed by an appearance by Sexton on a panel entitled, “Big Tech is for Sale, and Russia and China are Buying” at 2:55 p.m. ET.