Westwood, Sony Promoting Special Olymmpics

Westwood One and Sony Music Nashville have announced a partnership to build support for the 2022 Special Olympics Games which are being held June 5-12, 2022, in Orlando.

Kane Brown helped launch the collaboration this month; Luke Combs, Adam Doleac, Old Dominion, Ryan Hurd, LANCO, Kameron Marlowe, Maren Morris, Jameson Rodgers, Matt Stell, Mitchell Tenpenny, and Chris Young, are among other participating Sony Music Nashville Artists who will join the campaign to support the athletes and spread the word about the Games through Westwood One’s broadcast channels.

In the months leading up to the USA Games, Westwood One Nashville hosts Paul Koffy from Morning Koffy, Lia Knight from The Lia Show and Later with Lia, and Elaina Smith from Nights with Elaina will feature interviews with the participating Sony artists on their programs and showcase the music videos on their programs’ websites.

Watch Kane Brown talk about the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games and learn how you can help support the event, HERE.

“Sony Music Nashville is thrilled to announce our partnership with Westwood One to help spread the word about the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games,” said Steve Hodges, Executive Vice President, Promotion & Artist Development at Sony Music Nashville. “Our roster of world-leading artists have a unique platform to help those in need through positive messages and calls to action. With such an important event in 2022, we’re proud to use our voices to put a spotlight on those who need it the most.”

“Cumulus launched an initiative to promote volunteerism and good works last year called PROJECT SHINE,” said Paul Williams, Westwood One Nashville Director of Programming. “As part of this effort, Westwood One is committing time, resources, and talent to the 2022 Special Olympics USA Games, which creates magic for thousands of individuals with intellectual disabilities who participate and benefit tremendously from the joy, teamwork, and spirit the Games afford.”