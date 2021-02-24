Breakfast Club Hits Omaha

Power 106.9 (KOPW-FM) has added The Breakfast Club to the line-up. The move shifts the daily schedule on the NRG Media station.

With the launch of The Breakfast Club, morning host, Chi, will move to 10 to Noon, while Tiago Rey is added to the lineup and will host Noon to 3. Midday host, Alyssa, shifts to afternoon drive, followed by Pretty Chris from 7 to Midnight.

“Adding The Breakfast Club to Power 106.9 is the perfect lead-in to our stellar lineup of local talent,” said David Adams, PD. “Charlamagne Tha God, Angela Yee and DJ Envy are sure to make a huge impact on morning radio in Omaha”

Changes hit the air March 1.