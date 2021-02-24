IHeartMedia Teams With Novel

Novel, a UK based independent podcast company, is partnering with iHeartMedia to co-produce a series of programs. The partnership calls for eleven new, original podcast series over the next three years.

The series of narrative, in-depth investigative podcasts will start with The Assault On America and Deliver Us From Ervil. The Assault On America tells the inside story of the insurrection at the Capitol. Deliver Us From Ervil is an investigative true-crime series in which a team of journalists enters a lawless town on the border of Mexico run by a secretive religious sect.

“We’re eager to collaborate with the brilliant minds at Novel to bring listeners an incredible new lineup of history, true-crime and documentary podcasts,” said Conal Byrne, President of the iHeartPodcast Network. “Novel has a penchant for producing award-winning docuseries, and we couldn’t be more excited to join forces and bring their storytelling talent and expertise to the iHeartPodcast Network.”