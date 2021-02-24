BMI Hires DEI Officer

Sandye Taylor is joining BMI as Chief Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Officer. She will be a member of the company’s Executive Leadership Team.

“I am excited to welcome Sandye to BMI and to work closely with her as we continue to further our efforts around diversity, equity and inclusion and incorporate them into all aspects of our business,” said Mike O’Neill, President/CEO. “Throughout her career, Sandye has demonstrated the ability to successfully convert strategy into concrete action, and her leadership, perspective and experience will be invaluable.”

Taylor joins BMI from Royal Bank of Canada, where she was the Global Head of Diversity & Inclusion for the Capital Markets group since 2015.

“I am thrilled to join the BMI team as they continue their journey of cultivating an inclusive workplace where every employee feels valued and empowered,” said Taylor. “I look forward to helping facilitate a culture of belonging and connectivity.”

She joins BMI March 8.