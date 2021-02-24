Rush in The Center of Florida Flag Fight

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis has said he will order flags flown at half-staff in honor of Rush Limbaugh. That has become a political controversy in the state in which Rush lived. DeSantis is a Republican and appeared several times on Rush’ program

Democratic Agriculture Commissioner Nikki Fried says she will not comply with the order and plans to keep flags flying high at state offices she oversees. She says DeSantis is using the flag as a political prop. “Lowering to half-staff the flag of the United States of America is a sacred honor that pays respect to fallen heroes and patriots. It is not a partisan political tool. “We will not celebrate hate speech, bigotry and division … Lowering the flag should always reflect unity, not division and raising our standards, not lowering them.”

Florida law directs the governor’s office to develop guidelines, but says flags may be lowered “upon the death of high-ranking state officials, uniformed law enforcement and fire service personnel, and prominent citizens.”

Rush died last week at the age of 70 after a one year battle with lung cancer. His wife Catherine announced this week that a virtual memorial service is being planned.