Morgan Wallen Tops The Chart – Without Radio!

Is this the new reality of how and where fans find and consume music these days, or, is it fans rejecting a cancel culture that has run amuck? Banned-from-radio Morgan Wallen is the best-selling artist of 2021, he has the most Spotify streams and biggest album sales.
As digital and streaming music listening has become a regular part of our lives, especially with younger generations living on their mobile devices, radio executives have been saying for years that their stations are still, and always will be, the destination for new music. That services like Pandora, Spotify, Apple Music are like our old cassette-tape music collections.
How does Morgan Wallen fit into that explanation?
Wallen’s album Dangerous has been on top of the charts for 6 consecutive weeks. Nearly the entire radio industry banned Wallen 4 weeks ago after a leaked video showed him using a racial slur. Was his momentum so strong nothing could stop him? Was he just too big to fail? Is this a wake-up call for radio’s power to create the stars?
Bob Lefsetz, who’s widely respected for his many years writing about the music industry, asks the question, “Is Wallen going to be excised from the airwaves and playlists forever? “When does he get out of music jail? “Maybe Wallen should apologize directly to those who’ve dropped him. Individually. Cumulus, iHeart, Big Loud and the streaming companies who have demoted him. Come on, what is worse than standing up in front of your parents, or the school principal, and admitting you’re wrong? Talk about shame. But if we never let Wallen back he and his fans will become embittered, the problem will only get worse.”
Digital Music News reports that radio is sticking to its guns with the Wallen ban and that’s angering fans who have vowed to stop listening if Wallen wasn’t reinstated. “So far, however, stations seem to be sticking to the ban. But that stance is having little impact on Wallen’s sales and popularity. That’s a far cry from the pre-digital days of traditional radio, when broadcast radio could easily make-or-break an emerging artist.”
Lefsetz says cancel culture in America today has gotten out of control. “I call for Morgan Wallen to immediately be reinstated on radio and streaming service playlists. Let this be a teaching moment. Let these outlets put out press releases saying what the point is, that it’s been made, and they’re embracing Morgan Wallen back into the fold, because America is one big tent and we all need to get along, that we all make mistakes, but they are all different and should engender different penalties and Morgan Wallen has paid the price.”
Should radio bring Wallen back?
Yeah, just sitting down with some popcorn to enjoy while I watch everyone who dropped the Dixie Chicks complaining about “cancel culture”. Loving the lack of self awareness.
“Should radio bring Wallen back?”
Radio is irrelevant here. It won’t matter whether they bring him back or not. Wallen doesn’t need them.
it should be a wake up call to radio.
These radio companies who keep allowing the labels to “influence” the same ol-same-ol washed-up PD’s will keep running these songs up and down the charts all while the audience doesn’t care, because the real audience (most people), are already consuming on digital channels. Young artists aren’t impressed by singing in the conference room, or the kitchen, while pizza gets delivered and 6 interns and 4 sales people sorta just stare at them…. Radio is a lazy, old culture that needs a massive revitalization, which starts with programming talent. Don’t believe me? Revenue has been flat, or down for terrestrial advertising for over a decade.
Enough with the cancel culture BS! Play the hits and if the man has a hit, play it. If people don’t like it, it will drop off the charts and you don’t play it. Let the market decide, not a bunch of snowflakes. As an aside: what he said in his drunken stupor was detestable. But how many other artists (from all genres) have said that or done even worse? Here’s a hint: quite a few. And very few are banned.
People crave what they can’t have have. If Radio won’t give it to them they will find another source!
Let people like him, find him elsewhere. there are so many talented artists that are actually GOOD people for stations to play and promote.
Enough. Play the hits, folks. Why push them to Spotify, Apple Music, etc?
Agree
Radio didn’t bring back the Dixie Chicks so why should they bring back Wallen? He’s not a kid. and it’s not the first time he used language like that. He’s 27 years old and that’s who he is. If I don’t like him as a person, I’m surely not going to listen to his music anymore.
These are two different situations. Radio’s audience demanded the chicks be gone. That generally happens when you insult them. Maines thought she was gonna be cool by insulting a president that the country radio audience overwhelmingly supported while she was overseas. The chicks were gonna be toast whether radio played them or not. What’s the saying ‘get woke go broke’. Maines forgot who her audience was, then proceeded to double down on stupid.
For Wallen, the woke programmers in country radio made the decision with no input from their audience because they were afraid of being attacked by the blue check brigade on Twitter….people who don’t listen to country radio to start with. It’s backfired on radio because it’s showing just how irrelevant radio is now for creating stars.
And radio is oblivious to it all.