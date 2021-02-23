ESPN Cleveland Line-Up Adjustments

850 ESPN Cleveland is creating a new, special hour of The Really Big Show beginning Monday, March 1. RBS Next will see afternoon host Emmett Golden joining RBS hosts Tony Rizzo and Aaron Goldhammer for an hour a day.

Golden hosts the afternoon drive slot, The Next Level with Je’rod Cherry on the Good Karma Brands station.

“I’m looking to bring energy and fun to RBS Next,” said Golden. “I also want to give the fans a preview of what Je’rod and I will be talking about each afternoon on The Next Level.”

Brown’s Analyst Tony Grossi will also drop in for an hour during The RBS. Also, an extra hour is being added to ECT hosted by Matt Fontana from 5 to 7 PM.