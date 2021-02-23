NAB Launches Voices From The Field

Voices From the Field is a new digital campaign from the National Association of Broadcasters highlighting stories of local broadcasters through first-person accounts. This is part of NAB’s We Are Broadcasters initiative.

“Every day, thousands of local broadcasters work tirelessly on-air, online and behind the scenes to deliver invaluable service to their communities,” said Gordon Smith, President/CEO. “This campaign will celebrate the real people who are providing vital information from the front lines to keep Americans safe, informed and engaged, even when they themselves are in harm’s way.”

Voices From the Field will provide a platform for subjects to describe why they became broadcasters, what makes them passionate about their career and what they love most about being a local broadcaster. The campaign will focus on local reporters, on-air radio talent, photojournalists, broadcast engineers, producers and editors

Segments will be regularly available at WeAreBroadcasters.com .