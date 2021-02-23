Clark Howard Honored

Clark Howard is the recipient of this year’s Andrew Ashwood Award. The syndicated consumer guru will be presented the award at Talk Show Boot Camp Twelve that will happen virtually, March 18 and 19.

As part of the tradition of the award, named after Andrew Ashwood, the former head of programming at Fox Sports Radio; the previous year’s recipient selects the award winner. Greg Moceri was honored last year.

“When I was given the privilege of selecting someone who exemplified the positivity that Andrew did for our industry, it took me two seconds to say Clark Howard,” said Moceri. “Having worked and associated with him for 30 years, he was an instant selection on how many ways he has demonstrated that positivity and has helped millions through the years.”

Howard is ending The Clark Howard Show at the end of this year after a 23-year run on national radio. The Westwood One syndicated program, which originates from WSB in Atlanta, is heard on 250 stations nationwide.