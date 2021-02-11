Stephan Show Adds Jai Kershner

The nationally syndicated Doug Stephan “DJV Show” has added Jai Kershner as an additional host and Social Media Director. Kershner joins Stephan from Saga Clarkesville, where she was co-host on The Beaver 100.3 and before that was co-host of nationally syndicated The Dawson McCallister Show.

Doug Stephan said “Jai brings a contemporary feel to the show and keeps the audience abreast of what’s trending. She fits in nicely with Jennifer Horn, Victoria Keelan and me.” Jai added “It’s a great responsibility and challenge, which coupled with the great reach of the DJV show, presents an opportunity I couldn’t pass up.”