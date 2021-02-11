Bonneville Podcast Goes Exclusively to Amazon

KSL Podcasts, the team behind COLD: Susan Powell Case Files, has announced that Amazon Music will stream the podcast exclusively on its service starting in March with the launch of season 2.

Listeners can access COLD Season 1 now at amazon.com/coldpodcast.

COLD Season 1 was optioned in 2020 for TV series development by Nina Tassler and Denise Di Novi’s PatMa Productions.

“This is a groundbreaking partnership. Bringing together a locally produced podcast, which has already generated strong national interest, with the incredible strength of the Amazon Music brand will help deliver the power of these important stories to an even larger audience. We are humbled that a company like Amazon Music believes in our product, and grateful for the commitment from their team.” said Tanya Vea, Senior Vice President, Bonneville International, Salt Lake City the parent organization of KSL.

“We can’t wait to dive further into the story of COLD, and for listeners around the globe to be able to hear the new season exclusively on our service,” said Kintan Brahmbhatt, Director of Podcasts for Amazon Music. “We’re thrilled to be working with such an incredible team of creators at Workhouse Media and KSL Podcasts, who will bring some of the best storytelling around to our customers.”

COLD, is a KSL Podcast production in collaboration with KSL Newsradio, KSL-TV, and Workhouse Media. KSL Investigative Reporter, Dave Cawley hosts the podcast, which is executive produced by Sheryl Worsley, Director of Podcasting for KSL.