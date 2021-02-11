Promotion For Funk Flex

Long time Hot 97 DJ Funk Flex has been named Digital Content Specialist for both Hot97 (WQHT 97.1FM) and WBLS (WBLS 107.5FM), as well as the new WBLS Mix Show Coordinator. Funk Flex will continue to hosting his night time show on HOT 97.

“I couldn’t be happier to officially welcome Flex into these important roles and it is the next natural step in his illustrious career. His encyclopedic music knowledge and experience is unmatched and the perfect addition to the WBLS team,” said Pio Ferro, Vice President of Programming for Hot 97 and WBLS.

Flex added, “This is my dream job! WBLS is home to the world’s greatest mixers and we are ready to push it to the next level, both on-air and digitally. We are about to turn the city up!”