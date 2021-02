KXNT Las Vegas has added syndicated talker Dana Loesch to the line-up. The Dana Show is syndicated out of Dallas by Radio America.

“We are excited to bring the energy and originality of ‘The Dana Show’ to our listeners throughout Las Vegas and the Valley,” said Dan Kearney SVP/MM, Entercom Dallas. “Dana’s bold personality and sharp opinion will fit perfectly in our superstar KXNT lineup”

The show airs M-F, 12N – 3PM.