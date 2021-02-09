SuiteRadio Expands Moloney’s Role

SuiteRadio is giving Ed Moloney more responsibilities. The 24/7 format syndicator has named Moloney Affiliate Relations Director and Program Director of The Maxx format.

“Sometimes, but not often, does the perfect person appear at just the right moment,” said Pat Fant, COO. “Ed has led us to such great success in such a short time with Bud and Broadway. We are thrilled to apply all that know how to our Authentic 24/7 format service as well.”

In addition to affiliating the full line of products, including all eight of the company’s 24/7 formats, Moloney will be rebranding and programming The Maxx format to become a classic hits/adult hits hybrid.