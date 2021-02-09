FCC Approves Bay Area GeoBroadcast Test

GeoBroadcast Solutions has received approval from the FCC to build and operate two new co-located on-channel boosters to pull in additional data using the ZoneCasting FM booster system. GeoBroadcast says ZoneCasting will provide the radio industry the opportunity to air geo-targeted programming.

The test will be conducted through Universal Media Access’ KSJO-FM in San Jose, a South Asian/Indian broadcaster. The trial will attempt to demonstrate KSJO’s ability to add localized weather and traffic, news, advertising, and EAS tests during short parts of a broadcast hour.

“Our signal reaches a broad section of the Bay Area, including San Francisco and San Jose. We’re always looking for ways to improve the listener experience and are intrigued to see the opportunities ZoneCasting can provide KSJO in the future,” said Bill Saurer, President and CEO of Universal Media Access.

GeoBroadcast is paying for the test.

This will be the fourth Experimental Permit requested to test this technology and the second Experimental Permit request using the same booster configuration. The requested testing will use a back-to-back booster configuration setup at different locations near the busy I-680 corridor. The test is for a period of 90 days.

Senior Deputy Chief of the FCC’s Audio Division James Bradshaw said, “Our review indicates that the proposed experimental operation meets the requirements of Section 5.203 of the Commission’s Rules. We find that the public interest would be served by the knowledge gained through testing of the Zone Casting technology.”