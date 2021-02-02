Expectations In The New Normal

Local Marketing Trends will take a look at what marketers can expect in a return to normalcy. Gordon Borrell and Corey Elliott will look at the latest survey on who is going to be spending money and on what they are going to be focusing on.

The hosts believe the new normal is going to unleash tightly coiled ad budgets. The episode will also look at how the event business has been transformed. Peter Newton, Chairman of the events promotion engine Evvnt Inc. is a guest.

You can find the Podcast Here.