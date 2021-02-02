KY Taste Buds In Lexington

KY Taste Buds and LM Communications have launched a new Saturday morning show on KISS96.9 FM (WGKS-FM). Longtime Friends Leigh Jordan and Tamara Schneider host the program.

The show will focus on promoting in-state tourism, local businesses, and events. The idea started as a blog in 2017 and in 2018 locally owned LM Communications reached out to the pair and offered them a time slot. Brunch With Buds has been reformatted and moved to Saturday 7-10 AM.

“We want to help Kentucky recover from the devastating effects of the pandemic by encouraging our fellow Kentuckians to shop and play local,” said Jordan. “There are so many amazing places to discover right here in our state and we will be a go-to resource for people who just aren’t aware of all that’s out there.”

“We can promise a good time as Leigh and I banter and tease one another,” added Schneider. “As we like to tell people, I’m the class and she’s the sass.”