Don Pollnow Hired In Montgomery

Don Pollnow has been named as Vice President/Market Manager for Cumulus Montgomery. Pollnow was previously Market President for iHeartMedia Wichita.

“I’m excited to have the opportunity to work with Don again. I look forward to his future successes that follow those that he has had throughout his career and previously with Cumulus,” said Mark Sullivan, SVP, Operations.

He will oversee the company’s six Montgomery radio stations, including: Mix 103.3/WMXS-FM; News Radio 1440/WLWI-AM; Sports Radio 740/WMSP-AM; WLWI 92/WLWI-FM; 95.1 The Fox/WXFX-FM; and Y102/WHHY-FM.