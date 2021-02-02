KFIV Welcomes Back Trevor Carey

PowerTalk 1360 KFIV has added The Trevor Carey Show to the station’s afternoon program line-up. Carey was on the station from 2015-2016.

“It’s great to be back on KFIV to reconnect with all my listeners in the Modesto area,” said Carey. “They are some of the most politically active people in the state, and if I may say, GREAT CALLERS! I’m energized to bring my message back to these fine folks.”

The Trevor Carey Show will also continue to broadcast iHeartMedia Fresno’s PowerTalk 96.7 FM and 1400 AM in Visalia.