Behind The Scenes Of The Office

Brian Baumgartner, the actor behind The Office’s Kevin Malone, is hosting a new podcast about the show. The Office Deep Dive with Brian Baumgartner will feature full-length interviews with Steve Carell, John Krasinski and more from behind-the-scenes of the hit TV show

“I am BEYOND excited to be partnering with iHeartMedia to bring these full length interviews with my favorite people on the planet to audiences around the globe,” said Baumgartner. “I had a blast reconnecting with many of my old friends and now audiences will have a front row seat to all of our intimate conversations regarding our time on The Office.”

The premier episode drops February 9.