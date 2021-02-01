WFRE Promotes Loielo

Connoisseur Media ‘s WFRE-FM in Frederick Maryland has promoted Gabby Loielo to Assistant Program Director. Loielo will continue to host of middays on the station.

“I am really excited for this opportunity to grow within our industry and be able to contribute even more to our incredible and dedicated team here at WFRE and Connoisseur Media”, said Loielo.

Loielo, a sixth-year broadcaster and graduate of Bloomsburg University, began her radio career as an intern for 98.5 WKRZ in Scranton, PA. Following a brief stint in middays with WFRB in Cumberland, MD, she joined WFRE as midday host in August of 2017.