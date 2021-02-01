Radio Group Produces Local Podcasts

Mifflin County Communications, owners of WCHX FM, WKVA AM, & WVNW FM have launched a series of new podcasts across all of their Central Pennsylvania cluster’s websites.

Six locally produced podcasts are now available for listeners on topics such as local road trips, movie reviews, paranormal activity, local high school sports, and much more.

Market manager Anthony Peiffer stated “ We’re proud to share our podcast offerings to the local and wider listening audience. We have a great bunch of air talent at our stations, and the creativity they have shown with this initiative has been nothing less than amazing. We look forward to this additional ‘arrow in our quiver’ to allow local businesses in our community to directly sponsor our podcast offerings creating additional, much needed, revenue opportunities for our company.”

The podcast are now available at WCHX1055.com, GoldHitsWKVA.com, and Star967.com.