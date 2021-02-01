American Nightmare is Back

WTOP News and PodcastOne have announced the return of the American Nightmare Series. Debuting February 22, Murder in a Safe Place focuses on a cold case that has haunted the D.C. region for over 23 years – the rape and murder of 50-year-old nurse Sherry Crandell’s death inside the hospital where she worked.

D.C. crime reporter Paul Wagner is the host.

“Paul has been following this case for almost two decades. When he came to us asking if we would like to partner with him on this podcast we immediately said yes,” said Julia Ziegler, WTOP’s Director of News & Programming. “As with season 1 of our American Nightmare Series, this podcast gives us the chance to bring local and national attention to a case that shocked the D.C. region, with the hope of finding new information that can bring justice and answers to Sherry’s family.”

In WTOP’s American Nightmare Series: Murder in a Safe Place, Wagner speaks with Crandell’s children, former colleagues and the detective who has been in charge of this case since the beginning. Wagner also brings to light evidence that has never been made public before this podcast.

“The police have DNA evidence and fingerprints – even a witness to the attack – but no suspect. In this podcast, we tell a story that, by the end, will have you thinking there may be a chance for justice after all,” said Wagner.

Episode 1 of WTOP’s American Nightmare Series: Murder in a Safe Place will be available for download February 22, 2021, on PodcastOne, Apple Podcasts, Spotify, Google Podcasts, and WTOP.com. The trailer for season 2 is available now on all platforms.

“The podcast audience has been anxiously anticipating this release and I can assure listeners that it more than delivers. The passion for true crime content is at an all-time high and we’re excited to be able to partner with WTOP and Paul Wagner to give the audience an intriguing deep dive into this haunting unsolved crime,” said Kit Gray, President of PodcastOne.

Season 1 of WTOP’s American Nightmare Series (22 Hours: An American Nightmare) debuted in June 2019. 22 Hours: An American Nightmare, hosted by WTOP award-winning journalists Megan Cloherty and Jack Moore, covered the horrific murder of a D.C. couple, their 10-year-old son and housekeeper inside their D.C. mansion. The podcast was honored with a regional Edward R. Murrow Award, was ranked the #2 podcast of the year by The Associated Press, and was listed among Apple Podcasts’ Most Popular New Shows of 2019.

The trailer is HERE.