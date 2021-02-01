Screamin’ Scott Randall Back In Motown

Screamin’ Scott Randall has returned to 101 WRIF in Detroit. He will take over evenings on the Beasley Media Group station.

“Screamin’ Scott’s energy, authenticity and kindness is a perfect fit for a legacy brand like WRIF,” said Scott Jameson, VP National Content/Director of Programming, Detroit. “He will hold down the 7pm-midnight show, along with doing what he’s always done best, serving our community by helping others.”

Randall previously spent over two decades on the air in the night-time slot at the station.